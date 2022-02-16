The United States of America is the greatest, freest, most powerful, most successful, richest, most innovative and most generous country ever created by man. We have achieved all of this in less than 250 years thanks to the sacrifices of millions of Americans who have fought and died for this country. We have been so successful because the United States was founded on the radical idea that the natural state of man is freedom and that these freedoms come directly from God.
Our founders rightly realized that a strong central government is the enemy of these God-given rights and wrote the two most beautiful documents in history, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, to free us from tyranny and put limits on government power.
We are the best, and as Americans, we have won life's lottery and are the luckiest people in the world. Because we have been given this most precious gift, we should all thank God for putting us here in this place and for putting us here now, and we should all celebrate, be grateful for, and protect our good fortune.
To do this, we must realize that this country does not belong to the current generation. It belongs to previous generations who fought and sacrificed and died to make this country, and it belongs to all future generations of Americans.
All Americans should strive to conserve what we have and not let progressives stupidly destroy and change everything. As my father taught me many years ago, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." That should be our rallying cry because we don't need any "fixing. God Bless and protect the United States of America!
— Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi