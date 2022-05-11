Every poll I've seen puts Americans' support of Roe vs. Wade at 70 percent. All of these opinion pieces you are printing from "pro-life" males makes me laugh. I thought Republicans were against big government telling them what they can and can't do?
They don't seem as outraged when kids are massacred by guns in school shootings. They may be "pro-fetus" because it fits their political agenda, but I can tell you this: If men could become pregnant, abortions would be available while you wait on every street corner in America.
— Michael Gresham, Ridgecrest