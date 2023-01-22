Walgreens and CVS can now start selling the abortion pill in their stores, thanks to the FDA’s recent decision to drop restrictions preventing retail pharmacies from offering the deadly pill. Though a prescription will be required to obtain the drug, this reckless act will make abortions even easier to get and more harmful in the long run.
The only requirement for the retailers to sell the deadly drug is to complete a certification process. Both Walgreens and CVS have announced plans to start that process.
The abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol work together to end a pregnancy through 10 weeks’ gestation, causing a medical abortion. Nearly 51 percent of abortions are medical abortions, and Walgreens and CVS have signed on to help make the killing of babies even easier.
Medical abortions typically occur in the home or dorm rooms, with no medical supervision or continuity of care. In its “adverse effects” reports, the FDA confirms the deaths of 24 women since the abortion pill was approved in September of 2000. Nearly 4,200 more have experienced other complications, including severe infections and hospitalizations.
A pill that ends a life and puts a young woman’s health at risk is not health care. Healthcare providers should provide healing alternatives, not the certain death of the pre-born baby and possible harm to the mother.
Let’s remind Walgreens and CVS that they are retailers, not abortion clinics. Let’s remind the doctors who will write these prescriptions of the oath they took to “first, do no harm.”