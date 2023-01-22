Walgreens and CVS can now start selling the abortion pill in their stores, thanks to the FDA’s recent decision to drop restrictions preventing retail pharmacies from offering the deadly pill. Though a prescription will be required to obtain the drug, this reckless act will make abortions even easier to get and more harmful in the long run.

The only requirement for the retailers to sell the deadly drug is to complete a certification process. Both Walgreens and CVS have announced plans to start that process.

