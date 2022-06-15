I couldn't believe the Community Voices from a frequent writer titled "How you can prevent active shooters." I've read plenty of his submissions to The Californian, and I have no doubt that he identifies as a conservative Republican, and he voted for either Kevin McCarthy or David Valadao to represent him in the House. He writes about the ways to identify someone who is at risk of becoming a perpetrator of mass murder with a firearm, and lists nine signs of mental illness. Is he not aware, or purposefully ignorant of the fact that both Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Rep. David Valadao are in favor of allowing individuals with severe mental problems to purchase all the firearms they desire?
Both congressmen voted against H.R. 8 (Bipartisan Background Checks of 2021) that would have identified the mentally ill before they were allowed to own a gun. Both congressmen voted in favor of H.R 1181 (Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act) that actually helps mentally ill vets buy guns. Both congressmen voted in favor of House Joint Resolution 40 in 2007 that specifically gives the right to bear arms to the severely mentally ill.
Does the author of the Community Voices know who opposes selling firearms to the mentally ill? All the Democrats in Congress. I suggest that, if the author is sincere about preventing active shooters, he start voting for Democrats. That way, his actions will be matched by his words.
— Brian Russom, Bakersfield