I don't understand why no one has thought of a solution to the Kern River drownings. Kern County spent $100,000 on a worthless ad for the people of Los Angeles to stay out of the Kern River. A 15-second commercial. What a joke!
I will tell you what will work, and and none of our city or county officials has even thought of this.
Pass an ordinance that says anyone who is caught in the river will be arrested and given a $500 fine, and if you have a child under 18, you will be charged with child endangerment on top of the arrest and fine. We have the manpower to patrol the river. We just spent $100,000 on a worthless commercial.
Here's what makes me angry: Our first responders are risking their lives because someone doesn't speak English or can't swim and has no sense at all to stay out of the river.
And one more thing: The city and county says "we are stretched thin" on resources, as in money. Every time search and rescue and firefighters are called out for a rescue, why not make the person who is being rescued foot the bill for every first responder who was on scene for the rescue.
Nothing is working now, so why not bring this to the attention of city and county officials?
— David Stiner, Bakersfield