I am writing in support of Glenda Hines' recent letter ("It was to be a fire station" Dec. 15). In 2015, the county and the Hines Family Trust entered into an agreement that a portion of their property would be sold to the county to be used to build a new fire station. At least two documents indicated in writing that this was the stated purpose by the county.
Then this year, the county announces that they propose to establish the Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Village to house approximately 50 homeless people who could not fit into a traditional homeless shelter. Whoa, Nelly! This was not the intended use for the property.