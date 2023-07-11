The 4th of July weekend was so great. The temperature was in the low 100s and air quality was the worst in the nation (that did not stop blowing up lots of fireworks, helping the air quality get worse). My dog was so frightened that she was shaking so bad it was hard for her to stand and she had diarrhea for three days (as a treat our neighbors across Bakersfield blew up fireworks for the whole weekend seemingly just for her). My wife and dog both have allergies (yet the fireworks still get blown up making lots of smoke causing respiratory issues for both of them). And the best thing is that China controls 97 percent of the fireworks sold in the U.S.
This year the total fireworks sales in the U.S. was about $3 billion. I feel so much more patriotic now knowing I am helping the Chinese economy. I believe we all love our country, but maybe we should find a better way to show that love and patriotism.