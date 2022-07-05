In a recent Community Voices ("It's your money," June 29), the author decried the performance of his 457 retirement plan where he claimed to lose 80 percent of the value of his investment account during the Obama presidency. He must be invested with the worst fund manager in the history of investing.
In the eight years of the Presidency of Barack Obama, the stock market gained over 160 percent. Under four years of President Trump, the stock market gained just over 50 percent. President Obama bested President Trump in job growth, stock market performance, GDP growth, and nearly every other economic measure.
I would suggest that the author, if he truly lost the bulk of his 457, should move his money into a better performing fund.
— Stephen Hanson, Bakersfield