Thursday’s Community Voices article by Ronald Stein ("Suez Canal situation will result in Californians being plucked at the pumps") was spot on!
Why are our elected leaders and many members of our society so concerned about virtue signaling that they ignore facts? Their views appear to be based on making themselves and others feel “good” that they are taking steps toward solving what they perceive to be a problem (fracking and hydrocarbons elimination from our lives). Their mistake is to ignore all the “unintended consequences” of their proposed actions. Those may be more severe than the problem they are trying to solve.
Stein does a great job of showing what these “unintended consequences” are. It is only logical that before you take a step forward on an issue that you should consider the ramification of your decision no matter what the “feel good” intentions were.
Let’s incorporate facts into our decision making. Look at each problem we perceive needs addressing and drill down into the potential ramification of what we propose to do. It is not emotions and feelings that count. Ultimately each decision has consequences. Let’s make the right ones and not be surprised later when we cannot turn on the lights predictably.
— Lucas Dobrzanski, Bakersfield