Here’s an interchange from the musical "Hamilton" that President Biden needs to consider.
Washington: “Hamilton, you don't have the votes; you don't have the votes. You're gonna need congressional approval and you don't have the votes. Such a blunder sometimes makes me wonder why I even bring the thunder.”
Hamilton: ”What happens if I don‘t get Congressional approval?”
Washington: “I imagine they’ll call for your removal … Figure it out, Alexander. That’s an order from your Commander.”
— Mark Evans, Bakersfield