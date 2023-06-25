The Kern County Superior Court Family Law Division needs to change. There are fathers trying to be part of their children's lives and not being allowed to. If a person follows everything the court has ordered and it is still not good enough to be a part of their kids' lives, there's something seriously wrong with the courts.
How do you tell someone in order to see the child they have to test three times consecutively negative results and when they submit those negative results, the mother says she doesn't accept the results.