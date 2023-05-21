I enjoyed Robert Price's column regarding cookbooks, as I, too, at one time collected them. For one of our family reunions, we asked members to contribute recipes, along with a history or recollection of them. We received many, even one from an older brother who wrote, "Don't do much cooking, but can make a good tuna sandwich," which accompanied his recipe.
A teenager sent his recipe for scrambled eggs, plus a note: "Serve with crispy cheese quesadillas (fold flour tortillas over shredded cheese and toast in oven." A cornbread recipe of my mother's including how to make hush puppies. Along with recipes from the Midwest, I was fortunate to have learned to make dishes from Mexico, Greece and Korea. Another, is for shrimp cocktail, which has been a tradition in the Kouklis family for years at Christmastime. And, my mother's recipe for persimmon cookies.