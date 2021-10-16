In a recent letter ("They’re removing our freedom to choose"), the writer asserts three falsehoods that are right out of the anti-vaccination playbook. 1) 99.97 percent chance of survival after COVID infection, and that the vaccination is “ineffective” compared to other prior vaccines because 2) it doesn’t prevent all infection and 3) doesn’t prevent the spread of the virus.
The actual current mortality rate according to John Hopkins University is 1.8 percent. The number cited by the writer comes from any number of currently circulating anti-vaccination memes that have no basis in fact.
No vaccination has ever been 100 percent effective (measles, 97 percent; polio, 99 percent; mumps, 88 percent; pertussis, 90 percent, per the CDC). As for measured protection of the vaccine based on clinical trials and ongoing prospective observation and research, fully vaccinated people are 8 times less likely to be infected (if you don’t get infected you can’t spread the virus) and 25 times less likely to be hospitalized or die (CDC). The vaccinated can get infected, but they shed virus for a shorter period of time and are less contagious.
The survivability metric is the least important right now and ignores the toll of long COVID. The impact on the health care system, long-term disability and death are the most important metrics. Experience has shown that the current surge is driven primarily by the unvaccinated. The U.S. has administered 401 million doses of the vaccine to date, and clinical testing, and ongoing study and experience demonstrates that the vaccines are safe, and effective at preventing infection, transmission, disability, hospitalization and death.
— Stephen Hanson, Bakersfield