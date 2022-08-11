The recent and future proposed workshop for the one-cent sales tax is nothing more than a roadside dog-and-pony show selling snake oil. What changes the dynamics from the past? I have seen nothing but false promises from politicians.
I have seen people leave the Kern County Sheriff’s Office faster than passengers abandoning the Titanic. Naturally, the department is threatening loss of services, but what else is new? This is nothing more than a political well-worn ploy. Maybe the Sheriff’s Office could respond to calls for service in its recently purchased and expensive helicopters. I would enjoy seeing a viable strategic plan and not just lip service.