I just read the Aug. 30 Community Voices where Stafford Betty attempts to explain why Valerie Schultz is misguided by her Catholic faith concerning the afterlife. I know that in my 38 years as a first responder, I helped hundreds cross over to the other side and none of them came back to tell me how it is over there. Maybe I'm just not a good medium, and since Betty believes that they are real, maybe he can send one to convince me.
Do you see the problem? Schultz has faith that the seers and mediums from 2,000-plus years ago are correct and Betty has faith in more current ones. The best answer I ever heard about what happens after we die is "do you remember how it was before you were born? It's gonna be a lot like that." Think about it.