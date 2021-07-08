Cowboy Church was the place to be on Sunday the 4th, starting at 9 a.m., with all in attendance with their red, white and blue. Celebrating God and Country. A nice gentleman was handing out stickers for your car with the U.S. flag — “IN GOD WE TRUST.”
Good ’ole Country Gospel filled the air with Bakersfield Sound legend Tommy Hayes, Ed Shelton and other fine musicians.
We opened with our national anthem; even a 6-year-old girl sang so beautiful. Afterward, all 200 or so of us had a barbecue and visited with one another in the shade of Rancho Rio down the river in Oildale. As we are all struggling through these times in America, we still have our faith and friendships to help make it a little easier.
Everyone join us, as the Pastor Randy says, “welcome to our weekly family reunion.” God bless us all.
— Fred Enyeart, Oildale