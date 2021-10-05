The Kern County Fair highlights our deep roots in agriculture and provides an opportunity for families to create lasting memories. When you attended the Kern County Fair this year, you probably enjoyed the carnival rides, food booths, animals, concerts, and/or exhibits. If you weren’t looking close enough you’d almost miss the second chances that are being offered.
This year due to COVID the fair found itself like other employers, with a shortage of workers. They thought this was the perfect opportunity to partner with Bakersfield Homeless Center’s Job Development Program. Bakersfield Homeless Center’s crew gladly accepted the partnership, which creates quality employment experience and allows clients to build their resume.
The Job Development Program has had a successful track record since its inception in 2009. You may have seen our crews clearing freeway litter or pressure washing sidewalks in the downtown area. Our program is designed to recruit, train and employ people who need a boost in the world.
Thank you, Kern County Fair for giving our crew the chance to gain quality skills and showing that not only does the fun start there, but so does hope!
— Cindy Lyday, Bakersfield