“Rules for thee, not for me!” Famous last words from Kevin McCarthy. It is amazing how his hypocrisy only grows. Going further, he minimizes the threat a cartoon put out by Rep. Gosar showing violence to members of Congress and the president is just wrong. To say that Biden has done nothing but failed policies is easily proven wrong.
McCarthy needs to remember Biden just passed a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that he did not vote for (tons of jobs for his voters), nor his failed president could get passed. All with control of Congress! Failure for thee, failure for me.
How about the fact that his president couldn’t even build a wall! Failure for thee, failure for me. Let us look at the deficit. Four to seven trillion dollars added under McCarthy and his president. The public did not get a thing for all that money, Why? Failure for thee, failure for me.
McCarthy accuses the other side of supporting violence. Really? Where was he on Jan. 6? Heck, we saw it all on television. His president planned it and watched cops and people get hurt, attacked and killed. But yet he hides why this happened to our Capitol? Failure for you, failure for me. McCarthy has done nothing to better this country, his district, or his constituents. His support of conspiracy, lies and the clowns in his caucus to divide our country is unbelievable. Failure for you, failure for our nation.
— Mark Perttula, Bakersfield