Reading the letter saying that the Civil War was never about slavery, that it was about economics, aroused my ire. Well, first slavery is an economic system. Secondly, and more importantly, the Vice President of the Confederacy, Alexander Hamilton Stephens, straight up said that slavery was the reason the Confederacy was founded in his March 21, 1861 Cornerstone speech in Savannah, Ga.
He said “our new government’s foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”
That is the ugly truth about the foundation of the Confederacy, given by its vice president, no less. No lost cause apologist can argue that away.
— Alex Wiyninger, Bakersfield