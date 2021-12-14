I am a staunchly liberal person overall. So some of the following will cause the right to roll their eyes. But please hear me out.
I advocate for the dependence on fossil fuels for power and vehicles to end. There is very little denial that these are pollutants — just look at the air in cities with lots of gasoline-only engines on the roadways. And I am against ways of pulling oil from the ground via fracking. It’s a lot like getting a gopher in his burrow with a stick of dynamite: it’s destructive on a few levels.
But I am not completely against the use of petroleum. I completely understand all the many uses of this oil in our everyday lives, and of the hundreds of thousands of products made from it.
So please stop using the argument that calls for moderating our usage of petroleum in fuels and for power production equal the loss of all the things we rely on. They aren’t the same thing. One is extremism and one is common sense.
— Janice French, Bakersfield