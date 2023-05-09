It is time to extend the boundaries of Kern County to cover the southeastern portion of Tulare County, its supervisors and sheriff neglect and ignore. The Kern River Valley and Kern County rely on income and tax dollars generated by people accessing southeastern Tulare through Highway 55 and Mountain 99, yet the authorities in Tulare are consistently neglecting services in this huge recreational area, aren’t in a hurry to repair vital road access, and create economic disasters.
The Tulare County sheriff’s recent decision to close access to the upper Kern River is a perfect example. His selfish action ignored the numerous businesses affect by this uniformed decision, and the negative affect of the loss of access to the national forest.