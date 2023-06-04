In the letters to the editor on May 23, Alan Neumann identifies as a Black female. I sympathize with Mx. Neumann’s current dimorphism of having to “wear” a white male’s body and sincerely support their choice. I wish them a smooth transition to be able to express themselves as they choose. (As Neumann has not decided on a true name or pronouns, I will adopt the currently recognized non-gendered terms, “Mx/they/them/their,” in respect of their choice, whatever it might be.)
As Alan Neumann has had the privilege of growing up socially identified as a white male, they might be unaware of some of the hurdles they are going to have to confront in their transition and life as a Black woman. First, Mx. Neumann will have to adjust to a pay cut. Currently Black women are paid significantly less, 58% of what is earned generally by white males. More specifically, a Black female lawyer will earn only 75% to 85% of what her equally qualified and experienced white male counterpart. This will be relevant given the projected $140,450 cost of a complete male to female transition. I cannot even guess what the costs of making a white male’s body appear Black, at least to the extent that Mx. Neumann can be identified by others as a Black person.