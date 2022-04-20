Congressman Kevin McCarthy follow-up: A recent letter writer among many complaining about our congressman goes one step further by saying this: "Sadly, the majority of voters in Kern County are uninformed, and just look for a R behind someone's name and that's who they vote for."
I'm offended that you think I'm uninformed. Further, may I remind you that most elections come down to two candidates and it's our job to select the one that we think will do the best job. Who exactly was it running against McCarthy that you think would have done better? Was it Kim Mangone, Wendy Reed or this year's opposition, teacher Marisa Wood? I'd love for you to explain to us why their experience, education and other attributes make them your candidate of choice.
Rather than spending precious space in the paper ragging on "My Kevin," how about telling us why you're so informed about who the right candidate is and why. Thanks in advance.
— Jim Wood, Bakersfield