As a constituent of the 22nd Congressional District, I want to express my disappointment in Congressman David Valadao, R-Hanford, for failing to show up to last week's town hall hosted by Unrig Our Economy Central Valley. Valadao was invited to discuss the key economic issues facing working families. Instead of speaking to his constituents, many of whom are new due to redistricting, he chose to attend a roundtable on suppressing the vote.
Why can't he face us? Is it because he voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which will hold corporations accountable? The congressman was elected to fight for constituents, not corporations. I’m still waiting for him to explain his vote.