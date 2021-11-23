The letter "The True Cost of Build Back Better" made two interesting claims. The first was that gas prices have gone up 50 percent because of the "shutdown" of the Keystone Pipeline. That pipeline hasn't been built, and its effect on gas prices was exactly the same before and after the unstarted project was canceled: zero.
Second, it is asserted that prices will go up if corporations are taxed at a higher rate. Maybe. I am not an economist and I didn't do too well in the one class I took, but I did learn that in a free market sellers can't set whatever price they want; it will depend on demand as well as supply. My professor asked, "If they can raise their price tomorrow because taxes went up, why wouldn't they raise the price today to get a bigger profit?" The buyer has a choice, and sellers sometimes have to accept a lower profit to keep sales volume up
In the real world, corporate taxes were cut by about 40 percent in 2017. Remember all the reductions in prices in response? Neither do I.
— Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield