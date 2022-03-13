Almost 50 years ago, we had the Arab oil embargo. Americans demanded efficient cars. U.S. automakers responded with the Pinto and the Vega, both of which were not great.
Twenty-five years later, GM introduced the EV 1, for lease only. Once the leases were up, no one was allowed to buy them, despite huge demand. Instead they were crushed.
Fast forward to today and just the talk of banning Russian oil has caused gas prices to jump nearly $1 per gallon, with no supply/demand justification.
This is not an overnight crisis. This has been 50 years in the making.
The ROI for electric vehicles makes them viable for most people. In the last 3-1/2 years my wife and I have driven more than 100,000 miles all electric. Coast to coast. With a cost of 4 cents per mile for fuel and virtually no maintenance (just tires), I’ve spent less than $4,000 for fuel compared to a gas car with 25 mpg and $4 gas costing $16,000 plus oil changes, tune ups, smogging, brake jobs and just plain getting screwed by a mechanic/dealership. Since most of our refueling was at home, we spent a lot less time at refueling stations than we would have if we were using gas.
Dump the pump. Refuel at home.
— David B. Thomas, Bakersfield