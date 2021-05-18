I've had enough! Yes, Black lives matter, but so do all lives regardless of color. There is no special consideration for lives. We're all here together and everyone's life is important.
I guarantee that if people, of any ethnicity, complied with the police, who are trying to protect the general public, there would be a dramatic decrease in police shootings. They're not out hunting anyone; they're enforcing the law to keep us all safe before we have to do it ourselves.
All the outcry lately makes little sense, because if the people involved would do what most people would do there wouldn't be any problems. Stop breaking the law, period! Policemen are on the front lines of what could almost be considered "war zones," and put their lives on the line daily to protect the general population.
There were two police officers shot and killed last week in California, doing just that. Where was the outrage, demonstrations and rioting? Where were the reporters and the press? It makes me sick. Everyone complains about this country and how we do things, but if you look around at the world, we're the only country that people are desperately trying to get into. Come on America, let's get back to reality.
— David Frazier, Bakersfield