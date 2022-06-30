I just learned something that even I can't believe! Some 579,000 criminals in prison are receiving $863 million of our hard-earned tax dollars. These gifts are being provided by our Democrat-controlled government. When Republicans introduced legislation to block these gifts, every Democrat in Congress voted against the legislation to stop this insanity.
Every Democrat, Republican or Independent who is struggling to buy gasoline, food and clothing for their families should be outraged. Our elected Democrats are giving over $1,400 to murderers, rapists and other derelicts while many are all struggling to find enough money to buy gasoline to get to work!
As a former Democrat, I would urge all of you to evaluate your values before you vote again. And no, Putin is not responsible for this travesty!
— Jackie Duncan, Bakersfield