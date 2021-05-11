Simone Weil was a French philosopher who died in England during the Second World War. She had, with her parents, fled France after Hitler’s occupation.
She always pursued goodness and justice, and she believed that political parties should not exist because they coerce their members into believing and following them, no matter what, and that the primary goal of political parties is their pursuit of power and financial support. Namely, they existed simply to exist, to flourish.
To do so, they pressure their members to accept what they promote, and discourage, in fact oppose, their members from thinking critically and morally for themselves.
Unfortunately, we see this today as many Republicans in Congress wish to shut Liz Cheney up and deprive her of her leadership post because she continues to speak against former authoritarian president Trump’s continued promotion of the “big lie” that the presidential election was rigged, and that he had actually won it. The ‘big lie” is not only a blatant falsehood, but a danger to our democracy, undermining the legitimacy of elections.
Yet leaders in the Republican Party like “my Kevin” refuse to take the side of truth and morality, refuse to take an ethical stance against Trump because they feel they need his support to win future elections, especially in 2022. In short, they sell their souls for power.
What does this say to us about political parties? While we acknowledge their place in our democracy, we must not stop thinking for ourselves about their policies, goals, and stands. We must not be afraid to take an ethical stance against them when we feel they are embracing self-serving immoral positions.
Democrats or Republicans, we must always put truth and ethics first. That is our obligation to ourselves, our political party, and our country.
— Jack Hernandez, Bakersfield