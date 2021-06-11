A sign recently went up across from the Rosedale Costco which declares, "Life is all fun and games until the wrinkles show up.” That is an insult to any modern woman.
As a mature mother who raised three children, taught high school for 25 years, and traveled to more than 20 foreign countries, I am very proud of the etchings of life on my face. I earned every one of them. They are character lines which spell out "happy survivor, wife, mother, world traveler, teacher and still living life to the max.”
I gladly traded 60 years of abundant living for a few lines.
— Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield