Internet users receive regular unsolicited emails from The Epoch Times. These missives often contain one or more appealing feel-good, human interest stories, along with an offer to continue subscribing to ET at a modest rate.
Most ET dispatches also include short segments of political news that appear to be unbiased at first glance but, when looked at closely, are revealed to be partisan support of Republicans in general and Donald Trump in particular. Little wonder that ET is the favorite news source of Donald Trump, Sean Hannity and most inhabitants of MAGA-land.
The New York Times, The Atlantic and other respected publications have exposed ET for what it is: "a global-scale misinformation machine" as the NYT put it. Of course, these publications will be dismissed by Trumpists as leftist-Marxist rags, but the attractive looking package that disguises ET's political views should come with the warning "Buyer Beware."
The Bakersfield Californian does an admirable job of publishing views from different sides of the political spectrum. For those needing guidance in navigating the dense, overgrown jungle of opinions out there, here's a simple formula: TBC Good. ET Go Home.
— Joe Traynor, Bakersfield