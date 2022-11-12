Internet users receive regular unsolicited emails from The Epoch Times. These missives often contain one or more appealing feel-good, human interest stories, along with an offer to continue subscribing to ET at a modest rate.

Most ET dispatches also include short segments of political news that appear to be unbiased at first glance but, when looked at closely, are revealed to be partisan support of Republicans in general and Donald Trump in particular. Little wonder that ET is the favorite news source of Donald Trump, Sean Hannity and most inhabitants of MAGA-land.