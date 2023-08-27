As our state grapples with the escalating impacts of climate change, I urge California to allocate $500 million toward establishing Community Resilience Centers. These centers are essential for safeguarding our vulnerable communities from the intensifying threats of extreme weather. The state, Kern County and the city of Bakersfield continue to throw money at the police while community members do not have basic access to shelter, food, health care, or sustainable wages.
Community Resilience Centers are multidisciplinary hubs that focus on researching, planning and implementing strategies to enhance our resilience against climate-induced challenges. They foster collaboration between experts, communities and policymakers, ensuring a comprehensive and effective response. With wildfires, droughts and sea-level rise becoming increasingly frequent and severe, such centers will be instrumental in developing tailored solutions to protect lives, homes and livelihoods.