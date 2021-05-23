The politically correct and anti-U.S. history buffs are at it again.
They are changing the name of Plantation Elementary School and possibly six streets around it. It seems the word “Plantation” conjures up feelings of hate in our Black population as we all know required Black slaves. I, for one, when hearing the word “Plantation” or driving by Plantation Elementary School, never had it cross my mind.
I have a couple of thoughts of how to solve this and other PC problems at one time instead of month to month — one locally and one for our nation’s government.
Locally let’s convene a mixed racial committee to investigate all school, street and building names checking into their family roots, especially if they came from the South. Let’s root them out once and for all.
Nationally, let’s stamp out the memory of the Confederacy and the Civil War in two short generations. Let’s ban and wipe out all written and filmed information on the Confederacy and Civil War along with any of the same of the 640,000 Americans, Union and Confederate, who died for their beliefs, right or wrong. Of course if we did this then there would not be any slave history.
To be a true loving country we should also include all history of the KKK, the American Nazi Party of the ’30s, what we did to the Japanese, and Japanese-Americans during World War II.
Let’s become a true loving country to and for all.
— Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield