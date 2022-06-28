Rep. Kevin McCarthy stated "...that ALL are CREATED equal. Not BORN equal, CREATED equal" (his emphasis) in his reaction to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. For that embryo to be created equal, its mother would need to have the same health benefits to allow proper nurturing as it grows in the body.
Unfortunately, this does not happen in our society. When will those who feel it is correct to make this decision for a woman (because she obviously can't be trusted to make it for herself) decide it is also necessary to take care of the person carrying this embryo?
If nothing else, the man who fathered the child must be held accountable by the same government that is forcing the mother to bear a child she does not feel capable of raising. Being a mother is not easy under the best of circumstances, neither is deciding not to be a mother. The health of both the mother and the child are often a concern.
The Supreme Court is allowing the states to decide to limit the freedom to choose. What's next? I feel I am falling into a time where women, once again, are property of men. Please, for my granddaughters' sakes, let's find a solution that does not restrict personal freedom to choose. Let's find a solution that equalizes the health opportunities for everyone that are currently available to those with good medical coverage and good jobs, and change the environment that makes an abortion the best choice.
— Carla Stanley, Bakersfield