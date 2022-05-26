My wife is lovingly concerned for my health when she hears my rants and raves as I read various environmental groups’ spouting their latest “Chicken Little” wisdom of our future if we don’t immediately curtail their current worry.
Recently, my stomach churned when several environmental groups pronounced various life-threatening harmful results if PG&E fail to should shut down their coastal nuclear plant by 2025 as originally planned by our government.
Where will/can California get the 9 percent of our current power use the plant presently generates when the plant shuts down? How much will my power bills increase when the plant is idled? How more frequent will power brown-outs result? How long will it to take to upgrade the power grids necessary to handle the increased power in the next 20 years required by our Air Pollution Control Board — which most probably will come from our neighbors?
Can we assume that all these new investments won’t be challenged by legal vultures presenting their focused wisdom?
Who will speak the real wisdom needed to reduce my potential for ulcers. My wife wisely reminds me to stop ranting, as I approach age 90, I shouldn’t worry.
— Jon Crawford, Bakersfield