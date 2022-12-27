Our country is often the object of scorn and ridicule for our actions, inactions and democratic imperfections.
America just witnessed an expression of gratitude from a world leader that has earned the respect of the entire free world.
If President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had only thanked our President Joe Biden for America’s support of his country’s valiant effort to defend Ukrainian freedom from a military aggressor, that would have been sufficient.
If he had only thanked our democratically elected representatives, that would have been sufficient.
But to his genius and credit, he thanked you and me! He understands that the pursuit of freedom in a democratic society is ultimately the responsibility of its people.
Every election is a Zelenskyy moment. Every representative must respect their oath of office to defend our Constitution that serves to protect the rights of our freedom-loving nation. Every person of voting age must make their contribution by an informed vote in all elections, from a local school board to the president of our United States.
Let us not find our Zelenskyy moment, appearing on the world stage, thanking others for defending our government of, by and for our people.
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield