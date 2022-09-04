In his Community Voice (“Principles in laws, platforms matter” Aug. 31), John Pryor is using a tactic called “the straw man argument.” When you can’t answer your opponent’s real positions, you create an imaginary set in their place. The straw man can’t fight back, so you win the argument.
Pryor contends that liberals’ principles are “government ownership of the means of production. End of social classes with distribution of wealth to all. Primacy of government as opposed to individuals and central planning of the economy."
Nonsense. There are some Americans who hold those principles. Some may even be registered Democrats, but they don’t represent any substantial number of Democratic Party leaders, policymakers or voters.
Democrats support free market capitalism that is reasonably regulated and individual rights that are protected by and protected from the government. American history shows us that unregulated capitalism is a disaster. Read up on the last half of the 19th century. Investors defrauded, customers sold contaminated food, workers mistreated.
Democrats believe that our rights are God-given but recognize that being able to enjoy them often requires government action. As Thomas Jefferson said in the Declaration of Independence, governments are established to secure those rights. No one but the strong have rights in an anarchy. We shouldn’t try to pretend differently.
— Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield