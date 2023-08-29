Something needs to be done with the parking lot on Manor Street at the bike trail parking lot. People are doing sex acts in the vehicles or they are sitting in the cars or trucks waiting for someone to catch their attention. Then they exit the vehicle and walk to the river bottom then come out 10 to 15 minutes later.
We have children that go on the bike trail and they see that. It's alarming. I've seen men in their 60s reach in a guy's window and grab his private parts in broad daylight.
I used to use that parking lot when I used to cycle every day. I would leave the parking lot and come back three hours later and the same men were still in the vehicles waiting for another sexual encounter.
The city needs to clean that parking lot up. I've called BPD one time and when they showed up, they all started to scatter like roaches. If I have to park in the parking lot and video the illegal activity, then I will in order to get these sick perverts out of the parking lot where families brings the kids to ride on the bike trail.
— David Stiner, Bakersfield