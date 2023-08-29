Something needs to be done with the parking lot on Manor Street at the bike trail parking lot. People are doing sex acts in the vehicles or they are sitting in the cars or trucks waiting for someone to catch their attention. Then they exit the vehicle and walk to the river bottom then come out 10 to 15 minutes later.

We have children that go on the bike trail and they see that. It's alarming. I've seen men in their 60s reach in a guy's window and grab his private parts in broad daylight.

Recommended for you