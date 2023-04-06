I have twice been a victim of armed robbery and my family has been present at a mass shooting. Having stated that, my whole family has been raised with shooting sports and hunting. With all the criminals and mentally ill present in society today, I will not be without protection. These days our government seems to have a problem arresting and putting away any kind of criminals. It would be a great help to citizens if they would lock up violent offenders who often have rap sheets a mile long. (I'd hate to take their focus off the high speed rail boondoggle.)
School shootings are horrible but after each one happens we hear: "Well, we knew this person was unstable," yet they passed the background check? We need not change the Constitution, which made this country great, but to enforce the laws of the land. Cities with the toughest gun laws have the highest murder rates because criminals who don't obey the law don't bother with registered guns. The Columbine shooters had weapons all over their bedrooms and the parents were unaware?