Regarding the city approving a study for new energy, I am aware of two city electric utilities in Wyoming and Ohio.
Those utilities had infrastructure, some generation and access to WPA power. They were successful.
Owning nothing means the transmission, backup for transmission and backup for generation have to be bought. For intermittent or standby use the cost for a utility to provide those things is legitimately higher and they price accordingly.
Additionally solar, wind and related are not low cost. They are in fact higher cost but state law requires them to be in the mix so utilities increase their rates and pass it on to the customers. PG&E has very high rates in any national comparison.
The only party that will gain is the consultants doing the study.
Councilman Bruce Freeman was also right in questioning whether $15 million in startup costs are worth it.
— Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield