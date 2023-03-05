I'd like to thank David Keranen for instilling hope in humanity. He spells out a real threat to our society as we know it, mentioning the fact that Christians are organizing politically and donating church dollars on issues before us. In Kansas last August, the Catholic diocese donated $750,000 for the ballot issue on abortion.
They lost at the polls, surprise, surprise, this is in Kansas mind you.
Maybe the more important issues should be on the ballot, hmm. If our Supreme Court is out of touch with the 21st century, should we the people have the right to overrule them? Lastly I believe it's time to stop the religious free ride. It's embarrassing when we allow "men of god" to prey on the fears and ignorance of their parishioners. I see a lot of money going into coffers but where are the alms for the poor?
— Henry Barron, Bakersfield