What a spectacular ending to the Olympics, what with fireworks, music, dancers, flags waving — how impressive and how dangerous! It began with a few free-thinking non-conformists, who even as their national groups were gathering behind the scenes, ready to march in, took off their masks.
As the celebration proceeded, more and more in the hard-pressed crowds of athletes masks were being discarded. Some were slipped down momentarily to take pictures, but as the jubilation gained further energy, more and more masks were gone. But who could blame them — they were so happy!
But they were BREATHING on each other and were so terribly close. And soon they would be spreading all over the world. And guess what American athletes would be doing? Spending 16 hours close together on an airplane coming home. And when they get home, other crowds will gather to welcome them. I trust they will be well-tested on arrival and tests are FOOL-proof, right?
— Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield