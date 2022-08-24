The news of the beagle puppies has made me and many others sick. While I appreciated our local news agencies telling us a vanilla reporting of what is happening at these testing facilities, the NY Post article was so bad I couldn’t even read the entire article. CNN also reported some different horrific torture. It’s heartbreaking and disgusting. What is wrong with our government to allow this? How can someone approve funds for these testing facilities, and, another question is what kind of sicko is employed at these places? This is a huge problem with our humanity!
In this day and age we have the ability to grow disease, develop cells and research using a Petri dish, hi-tech microscopes and many other ways of researching. The U.S. government should not be allowed to fund testing on puppies, or any animal! This type of behavior is torturous. There is no need to inflict pain and suffering on any creature.