Ronal Reynier's Aug. 10 letter equates cow gas-passing with human gas-passing. He misses the point. Cows belch up lots of super-heat-trapping methane into the atmosphere. Humans do not belch any methane into the atmosphere at all. Concerning cows, 90 percent of that methane is released via belch, not via flatulence.
Cattle-associated methane emissions have been a significant contributing factor concerning the rapid warming that our planet has experienced over the last 30 years. Future cattle-associated methane emissions should be considered as climate-related pollution, and cattle producers should become subject to a robust methane emission fee that might discourage such emissions in the future.