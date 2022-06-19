I would like to comment on the empty shelves and high prices in our supermarkets. In 1995, President Bill Clinton sign the 1995 Farm Bill. In that piece of legislation, he eliminated six decades of an agricultural system that was implemented by the Roosevelt administration called Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933. For six decades Americans had an abundance of food on shelves at cheap prices. The goal was to feed every American and to help the American farmer stay in business.
This successful project of the New Deal was admired worldwide, when in 1957, the then-premier of the Soviet Union wanted to see two things when he visited America: Disneyland and an American supermarket. We did not let him visit Disneyland, but he did visit a supermarket and was amazed at the abundance of food on the shelves.
The real reason why we have less food on the shelves at high prices is because of the Clinton administration Farm Bill implemented in 1995. This problem that we are experiencing in America when it comes to food security is the result of our free market system.
— William Guerrero, Bakersfield