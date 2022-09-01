During a field trip to the Black Mountain Grove, we were told by the U.S. Forest Service that three 2019 camera sites indicated presence of the now listed as endangered Southern Sierra Pacific Fisher.
The documents provided by the USFS associated with the emergency action indicate only that “in compliance with the Endangered Species Act, emergency consultation will be employed to ensure compliance with ESA specific to the emergency actions.” The documents provide no evidence that consultation has occurred.
The letter from Randy Moore again provides only the promise of consultation with the Fish and Wildlife Service about the endangered SSN Pacific Fisher.
The provided documents do not indicate that the agency has reinitiated programmatic consultation between the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service regarding the SSN Pacific Fisher and any effects on its habitat from the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response.
Without knowing the current population, ongoing management will very likely cause harm to females and kits, and the agency can’t know, without current surveys, what percent of this endangered SSN Fisher species population could be killed by ongoing management activities.
Until evidence of a response from FWS is provided, all project activities should be curtailed due to the effects from the habitat modification of this emergency response.
— Ara Maderosian, Kernville