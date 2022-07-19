Are any of you confused about California propositions? You have Proposition 27 on the ballot about gaming. Yet, two different California Native tribes are for and against it. Who do you believe? Special interest groups fund these ads, most likely with millions of dollars. The voters can be manipulated with lies coming from both sides.
Remember the California safe schools and neighborhoods initiative, or Proposition 47? How did that work out? I'll tell you, just the opposite. It increased crime in this state. Propositions are counterproductive and at times detrimental to the citizens of California. I read every pro and con literature that the state mails to me but obviously many Californians don't.
Personally, I would like to see California's proposition system eliminated. I suppose it was created to be democratic, yet usually it fails because special interest groups can spend more money than the other side. However, if it sounds too good to be true, Californians will vote for it.
— Michael Harp, Bakersfield