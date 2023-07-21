In a recent letter, Ralph Robles lists all the questions he has asked the Kern County elections department regarding the voting machines. He attends nearly all of the Board of Supervisors meetings and asks nearly the same questions and claims he has not received the answers he is seeking. It is getting a bit redundant.
Please someone set a day aside and answer his questions so the gentleman can quit losing sleep waiting for a response that will keep him from getting up at future meetings and asking the same old questions.