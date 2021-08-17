In all due respect to The Californian’s Editorial Board — of which I, long ago, was invited to serve as a community member for a fascinating year — the better candidate for governor is Larry Elder, not Kevin Faulconer.
Experience in politics — as praised by the Editorial Board — is a detriment in today’s political world. Elder’s extensive private-sector background is an advantage — and either unknown or ignored. His qualifications include far more than “media star.”
Elder graduated from Brown University with a BA degree in political science and earned a JD from University of Michigan Law School. He subsequently practiced law in Cleveland before forming his own legal executive search firm.
He is extensively published with five books, multiple op-eds for local papers in Cleveland, a nationally syndicated column, and a weekly column in The Los Angeles Daily News.
His radio and TV shows are more widely known but represent only a fraction of his overall highly successful career and leadership skills.
Most importantly, his vision for California includes working with faith-based and nonprofit organizations to “lift up” the homeless, to support true criminal justice reform including “wholeheartedly backing” police and prosecutors, to ignite competition in education plus many other needed actions.
As Elder comments, “I’m not an elitist power-hungry politician.” That must be “music to the ears” of millions of Californians.
— John Pryor, Bakersfield