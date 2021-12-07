As a junior high English teacher for 21 years, I have been privileged to spend every day inspired by the youth in whom our future rests. My students consistently amaze me with their ability to adapt to and push through challenges.
The pandemic has been a challenge none of us have ever experienced before. No one was left untouched by this devastating virus. As students return to in-person learning, learning loss is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of the challenges students face.
Students are struggling emotionally to recover from a frightening, uncertain pandemic. Students worry, will there be food as parents have been out of work? How do they build self-esteem amid constant social media pressures to be “perfect”? How do they adjust to the social structures of being back in class surrounded by peers after a year of solitude — the list goes on!
Students, parents and teachers all share the adjustment to a constantly changing academic environment. No longer learning in isolation, classroom behaviors have to be retaught and relationships reformed.
Parents and teachers must work together in order to best meet the needs of our students. Parents have always been an integral part of my classroom and inspire as they work two or three jobs yet still make time to be active in their child’s education. I have always believed the support of parents is a key foundation for student success.
— Marissa Wood, Bakersfield